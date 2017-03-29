New York City men accused of dealing heroin, cocaine in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Police have arrested two Brooklyn, New York, men and seized an estimated 77 grams of heroin and 21 grams of crack cocaine as part of a two-month investigation into the trafficking of both drugs in Brewer, they said Wednesday.

Wayne Evans, 18, was charged Tuesday with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs

(Class A), trafficking in prison contraband (Class C) and a misdemeanor charge of failure to submit to arrest or detention, according to a statement police released on Wednesday. The most serious Class A crime is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Shatik Watson, 19, was charged Tuesday with unlawful trafficking in schedule w drugs. The Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Evans was being held on $25,000 bail and Watson was being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail on Wednesday, according to the jail’s automated inmate tracking system.

Brewer police Cpl. Zachary Caron and Officer Scott Jones arrested the two suspects after executing a search warrant on Tuesday on North Main Street. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents assisted in the two month investigation, police said.