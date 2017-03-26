Teen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO, Maine — A teen was hospitalized Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Winslows Mills Road.

The 17-year-old was traveling southbound on Winslows Mills Road, also known as Route 32, in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu around 10 a.m. when he for unknown reasons crossed the centerline and crashed into an embankment on the northbound side of the road, according to Waldoboro police Officer Jeffrey Fuller.

To extricate him from the wreck, firefighters cut off the Malibu’s roof, Assistant Fire Chief Billy Maxwell said.

The extent of his injuries was unknown, but they were not life-threatening, Fuller said.

Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services transported the teen, who was traveling alone at the time of the crash, to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

Route 32 was reduced to one lane as emergency responders worked to clear the scene. The Jefferson Fire Department provided mutual aid for traffic control.

The accident is under investigation, Fuller said.