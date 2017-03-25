Vermont skier takes US Alpine Super-G title at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine— With two inches of new snow on the course and low visibility, racers battled challenging conditions on Saturday during the first day of competition in the U.S. Alpine Championships at Sugarloaf.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of Stocksboro, Vermont, earned the men’s national title with a time of 1 minute, 19.66 seconds. His effort was only 0.26 seconds better than teammate Jarred Goldberg of Holladay, Utah (1:19.92) and Travis Ganong of Squaw Valley, California (1:20.10).

Maine’s own Sam Morse finished first for the Juniors and fourth overall with a time of 1:20.22. A total of 73 skiers started the Super-G.

Laurenne Ross of Bend, Oregon, claimed top honors and her second women’s national Super-G title by a mere five-hundredths of a second with a time of 1 minute, 21.44 seconds. She edged teammate Stacey Cook of Mammouth Lakes, California, and Megan McJames of Park City, Utah, who tied for second place at 1:22.49.

As the most prestigious domestic Alpine ski racing event, the U.S. Alpine Championships give up-and-coming athletes looking to advance their position on the U.S. Ski Team a chance to face off against some of the nation’s top skiers.

This year marks the second time in the last three years that Sugarloaf has hosted the competition. The resort previously hosted the events in 1996, 1997, 2006, 2008, and 2015.

Racing is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Sunday with the women’s slalom and men’s slalom.