Thief makes off with jewelry after break-in at Kohl’s in Westbrook

Westbrook Police Department
This white sedan was caught on surveillance footage after an early morning burglary at Kohl's in Westbrook, where a thief made off with a large amount of jewelry.
Bangor Daily News
Posted March 19, 2017, at 9:52 a.m.

WESTBROOK, Maine — A thief made off with a large amount of jewelry after a burglary in the wee hours Friday morning at Khol’s in Westbrook.

Surveillance footage captured images of a suspect who forced his or her way into the department store around 4:30 a.m. Friday and stole a large amount of jewelry, according to the Westbrook Police Department.

A white, four-door sedan also was caught outside the front of Kohl’s on surveillance footage, and its presence may have been related to the burglary, according to Westbrook police.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Westbrook police at 854-0644 or leave an anonymous tip at 591-8117.

 

