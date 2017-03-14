High winds, heavy snow as blizzard blasts Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A nor’easter that started laying down snow in southern parts of the state early Tuesday has been deemed a blizzard and is heading north toward Bangor, according to meteorologist Chris Kimball, who works out of the National Weather Service office in Gray.

“The snow and the wind is causing blizzard conditions at the moment,” Kimball said at around 1:40 p.m. “The heavy snow is mixing with the wind to create near white out conditions.”

“It’s heading north,” Kimball said of the storm, which is quickly covering the state.

The storm is expected to dump as much as 2 feet on parts of southern and northern Maine before tapering off Wednesday.

It began to snow lightly in Bangor shortly before noon, with the heavy snow expected by mid- to late-afternoon.

That also is when snow should start falling up in The County, said Maureen Hastings, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Caribou.

“It’s probably going to start at 4 or 5 p.m.,” she said.

Schools and municipal offices around southern and eastern Maine either closed for the day or sent students home early. The Legislature canceled afternoon hearings and work sessions and government closed by 2 p.m.

“I urge everybody who is driving to commute safely to your destination,” Gov. Paul LePage said in a statement before noon Tuesday. “Stopping safely on snow or ice during inclement weather takes extra time and distance. Drive slowly so you can adjust to changing road conditions. Please remember to keep a safe distance behind other vehicles, and give plow trucks plenty of room to operate.”

Flights in and out of Bangor International Airport and Portland International Jetport were canceled Tuesday. Flights should resume by about 6 a.m. Wednesday in Portland and about noon in Bangor.

The Portland Metro public bus transportation system also shut down at noon Tuesday.

Meteorologists are working on updating the snowfall predictions, which should be available after 3:30 p.m., Hastings said.

Currently, Bangor is expected to get 12 to 16 inches, though the snow could turn into a mix of sleet and freezing rain by Tuesday tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

“For Portland, we’re looking at 12 to 18 inches. Interior areas, including Sanford, Hollis, will see 18 to 24 inches,” meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service Gray office said Tuesday morning.

“Northwest of Portland, northwest of Lewiston, northwest of Waterville and northwest of Augusta — that is where the maximum snow will fall,” he said.

In Greater Bangor, “there is a chance for a mixture in the evening hours … that could bring a bit of sleet and freezing rain that should taper off considerable by daybreak,” lead meteorologist Victor Nouhan said Tuesday morning from the NWS Caribou office.

“The axis of the storm has shifted to the west,” Nouhan said, with western Maine expected to see the brunt of the storm.

While nor’easters are nothing unusual in Maine, the high winds mixed with the snow have made Tuesday’s storm a little more dangerous, Kimball said.

“When the visibility gets below a quarter mile, it makes it dangerous outside,” the meteorologist said. “It’s a quarter mile in Portland and an eighth of a mile in Portsmouth.”