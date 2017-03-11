Monday, March 13, 2017: Roe v. Wade obsolete, North Woods monument an asset, restore tip credit

Roe v. Wade obsolete

A Feb. 28 BDN OpEd by officers of the Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor claims that “It is unconscionable for a billionaire CEO to impose his personal, scientifically inaccurate belief that birth control causes abortion.”

Pro-abortion organizations and their lawyers readily admit the early abortion potential of the Pill. In 1989, attorney Frank Sussman, who represented a Missouri abortion clinic in a challenge to a Missouri abortion law, said before the Supreme Court that intrauterine devices and birth control pills, which work by blocking the development of a fertilized egg, essentially “ are also abortifacients.” That’s why these pills and devices are accurately named birth control instead of conception control.

Pro-abortionists define conception as implantation, allowing them to claim that birth control has no abortifacient effect. But, as the CEO of Hobby Lobby, the Supreme Court, and scientists have acknowledged, implantation of the embryo takes place about one week after conception.

Justice Harry Blackmun stated in Roe v. Wade, “If the suggestion of personhood is established, [Roe’s] case, of course, collapses, for the fetus’ right to life would then be guaranteed.”

With the invention of ultrasound we can now watch the fetus suck his or her thumb, smile. Today, they even operate on the fetus. Today’s science has now proven Roe v. Wade to be wrong and obsolete. As Thomas Jefferson told us, “the care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government.”

Ron Stauble Sr.

Unity

Helpful stranger

I had never felt so sad and helpless. At the Brewer Wal-Mart, I chose the line with one elderly woman placing canned vegetables, bananas, cat food on the conveyor. Her total was more than $100, and she began searching through her purse. She unzipped pockets and peered into slots for something, anything.

I wished I was rich. I wished could pay for her food. But I couldn’t.

She apologized for being unorganized, mumbling about Alzheimer’s. Finding a checkbook, she slowly filled out a wrinkled page, but then she needed identification. My heart sunk. I doubted she could find any ID.

“Ma’am, do you have a driver’s license?” she was asked.

“No, I can’t drive. Will this work?” she said, holding a business card.

I looked at her gray frizzy hair and her gnarled fingers, which were still fumbling in her cluttered purse. She could be me in another 20 years. I looked behind me. The others in line were not complaining. One man said, “I don’t have that much with me.” I’m not a leader, especially of strangers, but the thought of organizing an impromptu collection for her went through my mind. Then one man handed her a $100 bill. “Is this enough?” The woman reluctantly took it and asked for his name.

“Call me Bob,” he said. “Merry Christmas.”

I would have liked to thank him for doing what I couldn’t and for showing kindness to somebody’s mother. She was all our mother that night.

Yvonne Blake

Searsport

North Woods monument an asset

The Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is as great an asset to America as are Yellowstone, Yosemite and other national treasures. As the world population increases, the pressure to overdevelop the Maine wilderness is becoming a reality.

People worked tirelessly to establish the Sieur De Monts National Monument, which later became Acadia National Park. Parks and monuments allow visitors to enjoy special areas of natural beauty without the destruction of precious resources. This does not mean that economic opportunity is not viable. For example, the economic impact from Acadia is second to none during the tourist season here in Maine.

Cottage industries are major business here in Maine. Unique hand-crafted goods are a type of business that fits in perfectly with the economic development of the communities adjacent to the North Woods monument. Maine residents have an outstanding work ethic that is a real plus in establishing a new economic future for this area.

Maine residents have for generations taken pride in sharing our beautiful state with people from around the world. We know that Maine is a magical treasure. We are a caring and compassionate people who want to keep Maine a special place in which to live, work, relax and be inspired by its wonder.

Gov. Paul LePage is completely wrong in attempting to get President Donald Trump to rescind the executive order that created the monument. LePage’s vision for Maine is shortsighted and biased. His views are not in the best interest of residents of Maine.

Robert Chaplin

Bar Harbor

Restore tip credit

Thirty-two years ago, I began a summer job not knowing the journey I was about to begin. Since then, I have worked at eight different restaurants, each sharing the common thread of flexible hours, on-the-job training and payment at the end of the shift.

Many people become servers for income potential, not realizing the skills they will gain along the way. Successful servers must be highly organized, problem solvers, have impeccable people skills, and unbelievable memories. All of this while wearing a smile and remaining calm. We have all had great service provided by a skilled server, one who makes going out to eat a pleasure.

As a server, I was blessed to have a flexible work schedule while raising my children and putting myself through college. The tip credit with my job allowed me to afford and attend college to become a teacher.

My children worked in area restaurants while they were in high school. My daughter continues to work as a server today, as a way to help support her young family, much like I did when she was young.

The tip credit allows the food service industry to provide its workers with real world training, lifelong skills and good-paying jobs. Being a server is truly one of the most challenging and yet rewarding jobs I have ever had. With the tip credit eliminated, not only will income be lost, but many opportunities for people to improve their lives will be lost as well.

Heidi Omlor

Ellsworth