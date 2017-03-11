Mother, 3-year-old son die in crash with school bus

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A New Portland woman and her 3-year-old son died in a crash Friday night when the car they were traveling in collided with a Livermore Falls school district school bus at the intersection of Route 2 and Fredericks Corner Road, Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross said.

Amanda Carter, 36, and her son, Mark Schinzel, were pronounced dead at the scene, Ross said in a news release. No one on the bus was injured, Ross said.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. The bus, which was traveling west, was bringing students back from a school function. The Elantra, driven by Carter, was traveling south on the Fredericks Corner Road when it failed to stop at the intersection with Route 2.

The Elantra drove directly in front of the school bus and was struck broadside, Ross said. Route 2 was shut down for a period of time so the crash could be investigated and reconstructed.

Maine State Police Trooper Michael Pion reconstructed the crash, and Cpl. Ritchie Putnam and Deputies Toby Blodgett and Steven Armiger investigated.

Members of the Maine State Police, Norridgewock Fire Department, Smithfield Fire Department and Redington Fairview EMS assisted the deputies at the scene. Lifeflight initially was started but was canceled upon the arrival of emergency personnel.

The crash remains under investigation, and further information will be released as it is obtained, Ross said.