Gorham police seek info after witness reports gunman downtown

GORHAM, Maine — Police in Gorham locked down schools while they searched for a gunman Monday.

Police said a witness reported seeing someone walking down the street, dressed in full camouflage and carrying a rifle.

At 10:15 Monday morning, Gorham police raced downtown, after a witness who lives in the area reported seeing a man with a gun.

Ashley Owens saw the incident unfold from a coffee shop window.

“I saw them pulling out the bigger weapons,” Owens said. “So I knew that something was going on, definitely. And when the DEA started coming in and the U.S. Marshal’s, it looked like it was getting a lot more serious.”

Police called the nearby high school and elementary school, which were immediately put on full lockdown, with students staying in their locked classrooms.

Police also asked nearby businesses to lock their doors.

Police said they were skeptical of the witness and weren’t sure whether there was an armed man.

Four officers crouched behind shields, eventually searching an apartment building for the suspect.

At noon, police called off the search and ended the school lockdown.

The police chief kept a couple of officers patrolling the neighborhood Monday afternoon.