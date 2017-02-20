Scarborough sweeps ‘A’ track titles; Brewer senior shatters shot put mark

Brewer High School senior Austin Lufkin has made a habit out of rewriting shot put records this winter.

On Monday afternoon, he broke one that had stood up for four decades.

Lufkin, who became the first thrower in the history of the PVC-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League to break 60 feet (61 feet, 5¼ inches) earlier this winter, shattered Ed Bogdanovich’s state record with a throw of 61-2 at the Class A state championship meet at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

Boganovich’s mark of 59-10 was set in 1977. Witches sophomore Jacob McCluskey finished third in the shot put at 51-1.

In the team competitions, it was a sweep for Scarborough as the Red Storm boys and girls took home team crowns.

The Red Storm girls accumulated 88 points to beat runner-up Cheverus of Portland (61 points). Rounding out the top five were Thornton Academy of Saco (37), Westbrook (34) and Falmouth (22).

Bangor finished sixth with 20 points.

For the boys, Scarborough tallied 102.2 points to easily outdistance runner-up Westbrook, which had 46. Deering of Portland was third (40), followed by Thornton Academy (35) and Lewiston (30).

Brewer and Hampden Academy each had 20 points to finish in a tie for eighth place.

Broncos pole vaulter Johann Bradley earned runner-up honors with a leap of 14 feet, 6 inches.

The Scarborough boys dominated from start to finish, winning the first event of the day, the 4×800-meter relay, and never looking back.

The Red Storm fielded individual champions in five events and won both relays, with Sam Rusak winning the pole vault, high jump and 200 dash.

Rusak’s 200 win paced a 1-2-3 Scarborough finish and the Storm also took first and third in the 55 dash, with Jarett Flaker claiming the win.

Hampden’s Paul Casavant claimed the 2-mile, clocking in at 9 minutes, 28.24 seconds.

In the girls’ meet, Bangor pole vaulter Rihan Smallwood continued her undefeated season in that event by taking home the gold medal.

The PVC-EMITL record-holder cleared 11 feet, 4 inches, a season best. Smallwood’s EMITL record and prior personal best was 11 feet even.

Alyssa Vargo of Brewer also made the podium in the pole vault by finishing seventh.

The Greater Bangor area’s other individual winner was Hampden Academy shot putter Daija Misler, who threw 40-9.

Hampden Academy’s Christie Woodside had a solid day, earning a third-place finish in the long jump and a fourth in the 55-meter hurdles.

Also in the girls meet, Lia Johnson of Brewer finished fourth in the 55-meter dash.

Team champion Scarborough only fielded two individual winners and a winning 4×200 relay team, but the Red Storm’s depth overwhelmed the rest of the field.

Scarborough’s gold medalists were Emily Labbe in the 55 dash and Bethany Stoll in the 2-mile. Labbe was also second in the 200.