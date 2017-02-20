Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal

BANGOR, Maine — A man accused of assaulting and terrorizing his live-in girlfriend in Frankfort on Saturday was arrested Sunday as he was pulling into the Concord Coach Lines terminal in Portland.

Daniel L. Campbell, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, kidnapping and obstructing the report of a crime, Maine State Police Cpl. Bethany Robinson said Monday.

Campbell, who recently moved to Maine, is being held without bail at Waldo County Jail, she said. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

State police were called to Frankfort on Saturday for a report of a domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, Robinson said. By the time they arrived, Campbell had fled, she said.

“[Campbell’s victim] ended up with injuries that needed to be treated at the hospital,” Robinson said. The woman then was taken to a safe place.

Campbell became the focus of a statewide search, she said.

“We did everything we could to try to locate him that evening. We had information that he was in the Hampden area,” she said. State police troopers along with Hampden and Bangor officers joined the search but were unable to make contact with Campbell that night.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, a trooper traveling north on Interstate 295 spotted a vehicle that matched the description of Campbell’s car.

It was a yellow Volkswagen Beetle with North Carolina plates “so it wasn’t hard to see,” Robinson said.

The trooper was unable to make the flip into the southbound lanes so he radioed ahead to other troopers working the area. They caught up with him as he was pulling into the bus terminal, she said.

Campbell was arrested without incident and relayed up to Waldo County Jail.