Warren man initially reported dead after being hit by SUV is alive but in critical condition

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 20-year-old Warren man who police initially reported died after he was struck by a car Sunday night was in fact in critical condition at a hospital in Portland.

Caleb Maxham was crossing Mill Street in Brunswick just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kyle Feltis, 31, of Brunswick, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said in a news release.

Police initially reported that Maxham was pronounced dead upon arrival at Maine Medical Center in Portland, but early Monday morning said he was in critical condition, and that initial reports resulted from miscommunication.

Garrepy said that Maxham was wearing dark clothing when he crossed Mill Street in a dimly lit area without a crosswalk.

The crash remains under investigation.