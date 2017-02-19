Tired driver overturns car in front of Brunswick police station

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department got a surprise Sunday morning when a car overturned in front of the police station.

A driver who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel struck a snowbank and took out a telephone pole before rolling over in front of the department building on Pleasant Street.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Brunswick police said they heard a loud “thud” and looked out the window to find electric wires swaying and a Subaru on its roof.

“As dispatchers, we usually rely on the public for calling in emergencies,” Brunswick police said in the post. “We’re rarely both the caller and the dispatcher.”

The four people in the car received only minor injuries, according to Brunswick police.

“Don’t drive tired, friends,” the department said. “Pull over and rest until you feel safe to be back on the road.”