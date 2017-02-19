Teen crashes car into Scarborough storefront

By CBS 13
Posted Feb. 19, 2017, at 8:34 a.m.
Last modified Feb. 19, 2017, at 2:39 p.m.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A teenager on Saturday morning crashed into the storefront of a natural food store in Scarborough.

A teenager hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car through the front of Lois’ Natural Marketplace on Route 1 in Scarborough around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to fire officials.

Dan Porta, co-owner of the store, said that “It looks bad, and you know, obviously, it’s very disheartening, but the fact that everybody is OK, that’s good. We’ll probably be closed all day today. I don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.”

Porta said it will take about a week before the store is repaired.

No injuries were reported.

