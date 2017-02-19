Portland police identify man fatally shot by an officer outside Subway

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man was fatally shot by a Portland police officer Saturday morning after he allegedly brandished a rifle-style pellet gun.

Chance David Baker, 22, was shot on the sidewalk outside a Subway sandwich shop on St. John Street, Assistant Chief Vern Malloch of the Portland Police Department said in a news release Saturday night. Baker was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died.

The officer, who Malloch said Sunday afternoon would not be identified until Tuesday, has been placed on administrative leave while the Maine attorney general’s office investigates the shooting, as is standard procedure in all officer-involved shootings.

Police responded to 911 calls around 11 a.m. Saturday reporting that a man was walking through the parking lot of Union Station Plaza, near the Subway, screaming and pointing a gun at cars. Malloch said that officers who were responding to the scene heard conflicting reports that he was armed with a shotgun, rifle, or BB gun.

“They found the man still brandishing the weapon in front of the Subway,” Malloch said. “He was shot on the sidewalk outside the door of the Subway.”

It was later determined that Baker was armed with a rifle-style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope, Malloch said.

Malloch said that the attorney general’s office has been notified of the officer-involved shooting.

Malloch said the police department also is conducting its own internal investigation to determine whether the officer’s actions were within department policy and if any training or policy modifications are needed.

Once the the attorney general’s office completes its investigation, Malloch said the police department will create an incident review team whose members will include officers from inside and outside the department as well as a community member. The group’s objective will be to make recommendations about whether policy, training, equipment, or procedural changes are necessary for public safety and officer safety.

“The use of deadly force by police is a serious event with potentially tragic consequences. The department utilizes multiple levels of review, by several different entities, to ensure we continue to provide the highest level of service and maintain the trust of our citizens,” Malloch said. “We are saddened by the loss of life and send our condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Baker.”

CORRECTION:

An earlier version of this report contained an error. The victim’s name is Chance David Baker.