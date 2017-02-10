Jeep with two people inside plunges into pond during blizzard

By Alan Bennett, Journal Tribune
Posted Feb. 10, 2017, at 8:24 a.m.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A woman and a her passenger are safe after their car plunged into a pond in Biddeford on Thursday morning.

Police say Karen Merrill, 43, of North Waterboro was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty around noon when she lost control of the vehicle and plunged into Swan Pond on South Street during Thursday’s blizzard, Deputy police Chief JoAnne Fisk said.

Merrill and a passenger were both taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford following the accident, where they were treated for hypothermia and later released.

Fisk said Ray Towing services out of Saco was able to remove the vehicle from the pond using heavy towing equipment. She said there is no information regarding Merrill’s passenger.

“I’m sorry I have very limited info as due to the number of crashes the report is incomplete,” Fisk said.

 

