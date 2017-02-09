Waldo County man’s death under investigation

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 8:32 a.m.

WALDO, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the death of a man in Waldo.

Following a 911 call Wednesday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Kendall Corner Road and found the body of Edwin Littlefield, 43, of Belmont outside, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release early Thursday morning.

State police were called in to investigate, and detectives have interviewed other people who were at the home that night, McCausland added.

No other details were immediately available.

McCausland said Littlefield’s body is expected to be examined by the state medical examiner’s office later today.

