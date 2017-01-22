Four hurt in stabbings in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Four people were stabbed in two separate incidents Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Portland.

Three people were stabbed in an incident around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on East Oxford Street, according to the Portland Police Department.

One of the victims, who suffered neck and chest wounds, was found on Congress Street after he left the scene. He was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The other two victims, a man and a woman with hand wounds, also were treated and released from Maine Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation, and no charges were immediately filed Sunday morning.

In a separate incident, a man was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on outer Washington Street. Police were notified of the stabbing after the man went to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for torso and arm wounds.

Police said they have identified a suspect in the Washington Street stabbing, who was described as a 5-foot-9 Somali man with a damaged eye.

Portland police also said there no threat to public, as the people involved in both stabbings knew each other. All victims have been treated and released, but they are not being very cooperative with police.