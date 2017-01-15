Central, John Bapst basketball sum

Central 45, John Bapst 42
Central (8-1) 45
Cook 4-10 1-2 9, S. Allen 3-13 6-9 12, Campbell 2-3 2-4 6, A. Allen 1-6, 1-3 3, E. Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Cohen 2-4 7-10 11, Speed 0-1 0-0 0, R. Smith 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 14-40 17-28 45
John Bapst (7-5) 42
Philippon 4-9 2-8 11, Zephir 1-1 2-3 4, Legasse 3-6 0-5 6, Higgins 1-2 1-2 3, Bell 4-17 5-8 13, Lebel 1-2 2-2 4, Cyr 0-1 0-2 0, Ellis 0-1 1-2 1 Totals 14-39 13-32 42
Three-point goals: Central 0-3: A. Allen 0-2, S. Allen 0-1; John Bapst 1-7: Philippon 1-1, Bell 0-4, Legasse 0-1, Cyr 0-1
Central 8 21 35 45
John Bapst 6 14 21 42