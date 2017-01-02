Former Georgia governor said to be Trump’s choice for agriculture secretary

NEW YORK — Sonny Perdue III, the former governor of Georgia, is president-elect Donald Trump’s leading candidate to be his U.S. secretary of agriculture, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Perdue, 70, would succeed Tom Vilsack. Perdue met with Trump on Nov. 30 and afterward said they talked about agricultural commodities traded domestically and internationally. While Perdue is the front-runner, the decision isn’t final, the person said.

Trump won the presidency partly on strong support from voters in rural areas clamoring for an economic turnaround. Farm incomes are expected to fall for a third successive year while debt levels have risen.

Perdue appears to be emerging from a broad pack of candidates. Trump and his aides have interviewed several others, including former Texas A&M University President Elsa Murano, former Rep. Henry Bonilla of Texas, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, a Democrat.

The president-elect’s statements covered issues that could have major implications for agricultural businesses. The U.S. is a major exporter of crops and other farm commodities, and that flow of goods could be disrupted if Trump follows through with a pledge to reshape trading relationships with China and other countries. Such changes might also affect global commodity prices.

Additionally, if U.S. immigration laws are enforced more strictly, business owners could face labor shortages. Much of the U.S. agricultural workforce are undocumented workers.

On the other hand, farmers may stand to benefit from a promised relaxation of environmental regulations.

If nominated, Perdue would also need to deal with the 2018 Farm Bill. Rural America’s news found political influence will help shape the legislation, Chuck Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, and a Trump adviser, has said.

Perdue — no relation to the family of the same name that owns chicken producer Perdue Farms — was born in Perry, Georgia. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he served as a state senator. In 2003, he became the first Republican governor of the state in 130 years. He stepped down in 2011, and the same year he founded Perdue Partners, which according to its LinkedIn profile, is an Atlanta-based trading company .

