Police identify woman charged with New Year's day stabbing in Portland

Alyssa Keating
Cumberland County Jail
Alyssa Keating
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Jan. 02, 2017, at 12:22 p.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police on Monday confirmed the identity of a woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend early New Year’s morning on Munjoy Hill.

Alyssa A. Keating, 22, of Portland was charged with Class B felony aggravated assault, Lt. Robert Martin confirmed Monday.

Police arrived at the Munjoy South apartment complex just before 3 a.m. to find a woman in confrontation with her boyfriend, who had allegedly been stabbed with a steak knife, according to Martin.

The victim was brought to Maine Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Keating remained at Cumberland County Jail on Monday with no bail allowed.

