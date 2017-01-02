Rockland firefighter flown to hospital after fighting fire

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Rockland firefighter was taken by helicopter to Maine Medical Center for observation after leaving a fire on Old County Road on Sunday afternoon.

It was unclear Monday morning whether the man, whose name has not yet been released, suffered a medical emergency or was injured in the fire, Assistant Chief Adam Miceli said.

“He had a breathing issue,” Miceli said. “We’re not sure what precipitated that, if it was medical or he got injured. He left the building and was taken to the hospital with a respiratory concern, and due to the nature, he was shipped to Portland for observation.”

The fire at 384 Old County Road was reported at 3:22 p.m. Sunday and drew mutual aid from Camden, Rockport, Thomaston, South Thomaston and Owls Head fire as well as North East Ambulance.

The second floor of the building had moderate damage from the smoke and fire, and the first floor also was damaged by smoke and water, according to a release.

Miceli said Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock visited the man at Maine Medical Center on Monday and hoped to learn exactly what happened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

