Brewer football star named Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist

PORTLAND, Maine — Brewer’s Trey Wood has been selected as one of three finalists for the 46th annual James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, symbolic of the state’s top high school senior football player and sportsman.
Wood, who led Brewer to the Class B North championship game for the second straight year, is joined as a finalist by Dylan Bolduc of Portland and Mike Laverriere of Thornton Academy in Saco.
The winner will be announced Jan. 15, 2017.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Wood starred at both halfback and linebacker for coach Nick Arthers’ Brewer club.
He rushed for 2,014 yards with an average of 6.5 yards per carry and scored 27 touchdowns and eight, two-point conversions for the 8-2 Witches.
The team captain also made 83 tackles (25 solos) with a pass interception and three fumble recoveries as Brewer reached the regional final before dropping a narrow 14-12 decision to undefeated Brunswick, which went on to easily defeat Kennebunk in the Class B state championship game.
If selected, Wood would become the first Fitzpatrick Trophy winner from Brewer High School.
Bolduc starred at running back and linebacker for Portland, which won the Class A North championship for the second straight year. Laverriere, who earlier this week was named the state’s 2016 Gatorade player of the year, quarterbacked Thornton Academy to the Class A South semifinals.
The finalists were selected by a vote of coaches and media from a pool of 11 semifinalists that also included Keenan Collett of Orono, Jesse Devereaux of Brunswick, Garrett McSweeney of Skowhegan, Makao Thompson of Mt. Blue of Farmington, Joey Curit of Biddeford, Cam Day of Bonny Eagle of Standish, Riley Dempsey of Wells and Ben Ekedahl of Cape Elizabeth.