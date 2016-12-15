Fake Augusta Police Facebook page under investigation

Augusta Police Department issued a notice on Thursday that the department's Facebook page had been spoofed, and disturbing fake news about deaths and accidents within the city have been posted. The legitimate page is listed as a government site and has over 11,000 likes.
Nok-Noi Ricker
Augusta Police Department issued a notice on Thursday that the department's Facebook page had been spoofed, and disturbing fake news about deaths and accidents within the city have been posted. The legitimate page is listed as a government site and has over 11,000 likes.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 11:50 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Someone created a phony Facebook page for the Augusta Police Department that looks like the original and is posting some disturbing fake news, according to Deputy Chief Jared Mills.

“This person(s) has posted several false stories to include three children being killed by their mother along with a family of 5 killed in a car accident from Augusta,” Mills said in a Thursday morning email. “These stories [are] FALSE and Detective Blodgett is investigating this situation.”

The first post on the fake Facebook page was made on Dec. 10. It has many of the same images, but is listed as a community page and only has 101 likes as of Thursday morning, compared to the legitimate page, which is listed as a government page and has 11,147 followers.

“We asked that our media partners help us spread the word that our Facebook page has been ‘spoofed’ and the result is false information being disseminated to the public,” Mills said. “The spoofed page looks almost identical to our legitimate page but has several less postings, likes, and activity.”

Story continues below advertisement.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month with Skowhegan Police Department when the same mother-kills-children story was posted on a spoofed department Facebook page, but that fake story listed a Skowhegan address, Mills said.

“Until we can have the page removed, we are hoping that by communicating this information to the public [we] will help reduce the amount of false information being disseminated,” the deputy chief said.

Those with information about the fake Facebook page are asked to contact Detective Chris Blodgett at 626-2370 ext. 3422.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Ayla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceasedAyla Reynolds’ family prepares to declare her deceased
  2. Beardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education teamBeardsley resigns as leader of LePage’s education team
  3. Hollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on itHollywood’s “Black List” of new screenplays is out, and two Stephen King biopics are on it
  4. Attorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun saleAttorney general clears Madawaska police of wrongdoing in gun sale
  5. Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?Who should have to pay for 2.6 million bottles worth of bad pumpkin beer?

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Augusta