Fake Augusta Police Facebook page under investigation

AUGUSTA, Maine — Someone created a phony Facebook page for the Augusta Police Department that looks like the original and is posting some disturbing fake news, according to Deputy Chief Jared Mills.

“This person(s) has posted several false stories to include three children being killed by their mother along with a family of 5 killed in a car accident from Augusta,” Mills said in a Thursday morning email. “These stories [are] FALSE and Detective Blodgett is investigating this situation.”

The first post on the fake Facebook page was made on Dec. 10. It has many of the same images, but is listed as a community page and only has 101 likes as of Thursday morning, compared to the legitimate page, which is listed as a government page and has 11,147 followers.

“We asked that our media partners help us spread the word that our Facebook page has been ‘spoofed’ and the result is false information being disseminated to the public,” Mills said. “The spoofed page looks almost identical to our legitimate page but has several less postings, likes, and activity.”

A similar incident occurred earlier this month with Skowhegan Police Department when the same mother-kills-children story was posted on a spoofed department Facebook page, but that fake story listed a Skowhegan address, Mills said.

“Until we can have the page removed, we are hoping that by communicating this information to the public [we] will help reduce the amount of false information being disseminated,” the deputy chief said.

Those with information about the fake Facebook page are asked to contact Detective Chris Blodgett at 626-2370 ext. 3422.