Man rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woods

SOMERVILLE, Maine — A man was taken to the hospital following an incident in the woods in Somerville on Friday morning.

According to Somerville Fire Chief Mike Dostie, a tree fell on a man near Route 17 in Somerville. Dostie said two other individuals were nearby when the incident occurred and were able to get the tree and branches off the injured individual.

Dostie said a Lifeflight helicopter was placed on standby because first responders were not sure of the extent of the man’s injuries when they were called out.

The fire chief described the individual’s injuries as serious, but said Lifeflight was canceled when it was determined paramedics from Delta Ambulance Transportation Service could stabilize him at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement.

Dostie said the injured man was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta. The name of the individual was not immediately available at the scene.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of 668 Rockland Road (Route 17).

Windsor Rescue and Delta Ambulance Transportation Service assisted the Somerville Fire Department at the scene.

Lincoln County Communications paged out the Somerville Fire Department shortly before 11 a.m.