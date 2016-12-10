Pearson, Byron help UMaine men’s hockey complete sweep of AIC

ORONO, Maine — Freshman center Chase Pearson and senior right wing Blaine Byron scored two goals each and the University of Maine men’s hockey team overcame a sluggish first period to beat American International College 7-2 at Alfond Arena on Saturday night.

Pearson’s goal against the run of play with 1.5 seconds left in the first period tied it up 2-2 and began a string of six unanswered goals.

Sophomore Rob McGovern made 22 saves in a solid outing for the Black Bears (7-9-3). Freshman Zackarias Skog made seven saves on 11 shots for AIC (3-8-6) before Alex Murray came on in the third period and made 16 saves on 19 shots in the third period.

Mark Hamilton had opened the scoring for UMaine at the 4:34 mark before AIC took a deserved 2-1 lead on goals by Shawn McBride and Hugo Reinhardt.

Pearson, who scored three goals in UMaine’s 5-3 win over AIC on Friday night, scored the equalizer and netted the go-ahead goal in the second period before Byron made it 4-2 later in the period.

Byron added a 5-on-3 goal in the third period to provide UMaine with a power-play goal for the fifth straight game before Nolan Vesey added a power-play goal and Patrick Shea capped the scoring.

Pearson’s go-ahead goal was set up by Shea, whose cross-ice pass deflected off an AIC stick to the far post. Pearson beat Skog with a 12-foot wrister against the grain.

Byron padded the lead 2:55 later when he took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Smith and stickhandled toward the middle of the ice before wristing a 20-footer past Skog’s blocker.

His next goal came off a Cam Brown pass from behind the net with the two-man advantage.

Byron chipped the puck past Alex Murray, who had replaced Skog at the outset of the period.

Vesey snapped a screened wrister from the inside of the right circle past Murray to sew up the win.

AIC was clearly the better team in the first period, attempting 30 shots to UMaine’s 10 and finishing with a 14-5 edge in shots on goal.

The Yellow Jackets won most of the battles for loose pucks and had a decided edge in offensive zone possession time.

But the Black Bears outshot the Yellow Jackets 25-10 over the final two periods to pull away for the win.

Hamilton opened the scoring when Brendan Robbins and Pearson sustained a forecheck behind the net and the puck squirted out to Hamilton, who backpedaled to the left faceoff dot and beat Skog with a wrister to the far corner.

AIC had sustained pressure in the UMaine zone and the Yellow Jackets were rewarded when Martin Mellberg’s wrister produced a rebound and McBride swept it home from the doorstep.

Reinhardt supplied the Yellow Jackets with the lead when he tipped Andrew DeBrincat’s wrister from the midpoint back against the grain and past McGovern’s right pad.

But Pearson got the equalizer off a 2-on-1.

He carried the puck down the right wing and took a wrister from the right circle that sailed into the upper, far corner past Skog’s stick.