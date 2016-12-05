MacKenzie J. Rawcliffe – Robert J. Stigile

WINTERPORT – MacKenzie Joy Rawcliffe, the brave, beautiful and wise eldest daughter of legendary couple Sheridan and Rudy, is engaged to be married to Robert John Stigile. Officially, MacKenzie proposed to Rob and it was awesome. Mr. Stigile has a stout heart, sharp mind and sexy arms. He was raised well by his parents Pam and Arthur of Maryland. MacKenzie and Rob both attended the University of Maine at Orono, where they met through MacKenzie’s cousin, Daniel Lafayette (what a great guy), and now they live in Portland, Oregon. They will be married next September in the most magical place on Earth, Bar Harbor, and there will be much rejoicing.