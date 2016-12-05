MacKenzie J. Rawcliffe – Robert J. Stigile

Posted Dec. 05, 2016, at 8 a.m.

WINTERPORT – MacKenzie Joy Rawcliffe, the brave, beautiful and wise eldest daughter of legendary couple Sheridan and Rudy, is engaged to be married to Robert John Stigile. Officially, MacKenzie proposed to Rob and it was awesome. Mr. Stigile has a stout heart, sharp mind and sexy arms. He was raised well by his parents Pam and Arthur of Maryland. MacKenzie and Rob both attended the University of Maine at Orono, where they met through MacKenzie’s cousin, Daniel Lafayette (what a great guy), and now they live in Portland, Oregon. They will be married next September in the most magical place on Earth, Bar Harbor, and there will be much rejoicing.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. As its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang onAs its flock shrinks, this Bangor church opened its doors to a new congregation to hang on
  2. Festival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spiritFestival of Lights parade gets Bangor into the holiday spirit
  3. Army denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribesArmy denies Dakota pipeline permit, in victory for Native tribes
  4. Jill Stein vows to take Pennsylvania recount fight into federal courtJill Stein vows to take Pennsylvania recount fight into federal court
  5. Will small ‘sanctuary cities’ defy a Trump crackdown?Will small ‘sanctuary cities’ defy a Trump crackdown?

Top Stories

Similar Articles