Sports briefs for Nov. 28, 2016

Burris leads Redblacks to shocking Grey Cup victory
TORONTO — Henry Burris threw three touchdowns, including one in overtime, and ran in two others as the Ottawa Redblacks stunned the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 to win the 104th Grey Cup in one of the biggest upsets in Canadian Football League history on Sunday.
Burris was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after completing 35-of-46 passes, none bigger than the 11-yard strike to Ernest Jackson in overtime that gave Ottawa their first Grey Cup for 40 years, when the team were known as the Rough Riders.
The 41-year-old Burris, who also connected on touchdown passes to Brad Sinopoli and Patrick Lavoie and threw for a total of 461 yards, became the oldest quarterback to lead his team to a Grey Cup triumph.
The Redblacks’ victory over the heavily favored Stampeders also erased the disappointment of losing to the Edmonton Eskimos in last year’s title showdown.
The Redblacks ended the season with an 8-9-1 record and were not expected to represent much of a problem for a Calgary juggernaut that had ripped through the schedule (15-2-1) behind the league’s outstanding quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell.
Bowles sticking with Fitzpatrick as Jets QB
New York Jets coach Todd Bowles said Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the starting quarterback for next week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
Bowles was noncommittal on his starting quarterback after Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots dropped the Jets to 3-8.
Bowles said there was never a doubt.
“There was no decision. I knew all along,” Bowles told reporters Monday.
Fitzpatrick, back as the starter after missing New York’s previous game with a sprained knee, was 22 of 32 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Patriots.
Colts QB Luck returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck returned to the practice field Monday after missing last Thursday’s night game because of a concussion.
Luck remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, but Colts coach Chuck Pagano expects him to play next Monday night at the New York Jets, barring any setbacks.
During the open media portion of practice, Luck participated in the team’s individual drills, throwing to his receivers and tight ends.
Luck showed symptoms of a concussion last Monday after taking a sack in the fourth quarter of the Week 11 win against the Tennessee Titans when his head bounced off the turf.
Kentucky, Villanova remain 1-2 in AP poll
Kentucky and Villanova remained 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
Baylor made the week’s biggest jump, moving from No. 20 to ninth after beating Michigan State and Louisville in winning the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The two Wildcats teams dominated the first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel. Kentucky (6-0) received 40 first-place votes while Villanova (6-0), the defending NCAA champion, was first on 20 ballots.
North Carolina (7-0) moved up one place to third after winning the Maui Invitational, with the Tar Heels getting four first-place votes. Baylor (6-0) received the other first-place vote.
Kansas (5-1) is No. 4, followed by Duke (6-1), Virginia (6-0), Xavier (6-0), Gonzaga (6-0), Baylor and Creighton (6-0) to round out the top 10.
UCLA (7-0) is No. 11, followed by Saint Mary’s (5-0), Indiana (4-1), Louisville (5-1), Purdue (5-1), Arizona (5-1), Wisconsin (5-2), Butler (6-0), Iowa State (5-1), South Carolina (6-0), Rhode Island (5-1), Syracuse (4-1), Oregon (4-2), Florida (6-1) and West Virginia (4-1).
Indiana, No. 3 last week, dropped 10 places following the Hoosiers’ stunning 71-68 overtime loss to Fort Wayne. Butler, South Carolina and Florida are making their first appearance of the season in the Top 25.
UCLA beats Texas A&M to win Wooden tournament
Fourteenth-ranked UCLA was pushed and shoved and tested in new ways, but still the Bruins prevailed, beating Texas A&M 74-67 in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy tournament Sunday evening at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
All-tournament selection Isaac Hamilton had 17 points and seven rebounds for UCLA (7-0), which claimed its first in-season tournament title since 2007. Tournament MVP Lonzo Ball had 16 points and 10 assists.
T.J. Leaf posted 13 points and nine rebounds for UCLA. Bryce Alford also had 13 points.
Admon Gilder tied his career high with 17 points for Texas A&M (4-2). Tyler Davis, another all-tournament selection, had 16 points and eight rebounds.