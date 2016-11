TV radio sports schedule for Nov. 26-27, 2016

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL, HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

FRYEBURG ACADEMY at MDI, 5 p.m., WDEA Ellsworth (1370 am); Internet: www.wdea.am

BASKETBALL, MEN

UMPI at MAINE, 2 p.m., WGUY Veazie (1230 AM); Internet: GoBlackBears.com

LOYOLA (Md.) at CREIGHTON, 4:30 p.m., FS2-TV

HOUSTON BAPTIST at MARQUETTE, 7:30 p.m. FS2-TV

Los Angeles Invitational, 8 p.m., FS1-TV

Barclays Center Classic, 7 p.m., NESN-TV

FIGURE SKATING

NHK Trophy pairs, 2 p.m., CBMT-TV

FOOTBALL, COLLEGE

MICHIGAN at OHIO STATE, noon, ABC-TV; WEZQ-FM, Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

KENTUCKY at LOUISVILLE, noon, ESPN-TV

VIRGINIA at VIRGINIA TECH, noon, ESPN2-TV

KANSAS at KANSAS STATE, noon, FS1-TV

BOSTON COLLEGE at WAKE FOREST, 3 p.m., NESN-TV

AUBURN at ALABAMA, 3:30 p.m., CBS-TV

WEST VIRGINIA at IOWA STATE, 3:30 p.m., FS1-TV

NOTRE DAME at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, 3:30 p.m., ABC-TV

MICHIGAN STATE at PENN STATE, 3:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

DUKE at MIAMI, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2-TV

GRAMBLING STATE at SOUTHERN, 5 p.m., NBCSN-TV

UTAH at COLORADO, 7:30 p.m., FOX-TV

SOUTH CAROLINA at CLEMSON, 7:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

FLORIDA at FLORIDA STATE, 8 p.m., ABC-TV

ARIZONA at ARIZONA STATE, 9 p.m., ESPN-TV

CINCINNATI at TULSA, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2-TV

WYOMING at NEW MEXICO, 10 p.m., ESPN2-TV

HOCKEY, MEN

FrIendship Four Tournament, 11 a.m., NESN-TV

MAINE vs. BROWN, 7 p.m., WVOM Bangor (103.9 FM), WVOM Rockland (1450 AM), WSYY Millinocket (1240 AM), WVQM 101.3 FM Augusta, WLOB 1310 AM Portland radio; Internet: GoBlackBears.com

HOCKEY, NHL

WASHINGTON at TORONTO, 7 p.m., CBMT-TV

VANCOUVER at COLORADO, 10 p.m., CBMT-TV

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fights, 7:30 p.m., FS1-TV

SOCCER

Premier League

LEICESTER CITY vs. MIDDLESBROUGH, 10 a.m., CNBC-TV

LIVERPOOL vs. SUNDERLAND, 9 a.m., NBCSP-TV

CHELSEA vs. TOTTENHAM, 12:30 p.m., NBC-TV

Bundesliga League

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT vs. BORUSSIA DORTMUND, 9:30 a.m., FS2-TV

BAYERN MUNICH vs. BAYER LEVERKUSEN, 12:30 p.m., FS2-TV

SNOWBOARDING

FIS World Cup, 4 p.m., CBMT-TV

SKIING

FIS World Cup, 5 p.m., CBMT-TV

VOLLEYBALL, WOMEN

Big East Championship, 2:30 p.m., FS2-TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN-TV

BASKETBALL, MEN

AdvoCare Invitational, 1:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

HOWARD at GEORGETOWN, 1:30 p.m., FS1-TV

Wooden Legacy championship game, 8:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

BASKETBALL, WOMEN

SOUTH CAROLINA at LOUISVILLE, 1 p.m., ESPN2-TV

MAINE at UNIVERSITY of TENNESSEE at CHATTANOOGA, 6 p.m. WGUY Veazie (1230 AM); Internet: GoBlackBears.com

FOOTBALL, CFL

Grey Cup: CALGARY vs. OTTAWA, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2-TV

FOOTBALL, NFL

N.Y. GIANTS at CLEVELAND, 1 p.m., FOX-TV

CINCINNATI at BALTIMORE, 1 p.m., CBS-TV

NEW ENGLAND at N.Y. JETS, 4:30 p.m., CBS-TV; WEZQ-FM, Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

KANSAS CITY at DENVER, 8:30 p.m., NBC-TV

HOCKEY, NHL

TAMPA BAY at BOSTON, 1 p.m., NESN-TV

SOCCER

Premier League

ARSENAL vs. BOURNEMOUTH, 9 a.m., CNBC-TV

SOUTHAMPTON vs.EVERTON, 11:30 a.m., CNBC-TV

MANCHESTER UNITED vs. WEST HAM, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN-TV

Bundesliga League

SCHALKE 04 vs. DARMSTADT 98, 9:30 a.m., FS1-TV

HERTHA BERLIN vs. MAINZ, 11:30 a.m., FS1-TV

MLS

COLORADO at SEATTLE, 4:30 p.m., ESPN-TV