Zinke visits Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke took a tour of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument Wednesday. The visit was the start of a four-day visit to New England. Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument is currently under review via President Trump's Executive Order 13792, issued April 26, 2017. Zinke says he’s unlikely to advocate scaling back the Katahdin monument.
Posted June 14, 2017, at 8:02 p.m.

