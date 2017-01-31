Young diabetic farmer able to afford medicine thanks to Affordable Care Act
By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
Young farmer Everett Ottinger had always been the picture of health, until he started losing weight and suffering from fatigue and other symptoms a few years ago. Turns out, he was "dangerously diabetic," and thanks to the Affordable Care Act, he is able to afford medicine and doctor visits. "Quite literally, the ACA saved my life," he said.
Posted Jan. 31, 2017, at 6:16 a.m.
