Women gather to learn winter outdoor skills in western Maine

By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff
Approximately 40 women attended the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) in Maine Winter Skills Weekend, Feb. 24-26, 2017, at the University of Maine Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center in western Maine. Over the course of three days, participants took courses in snowmobile safety, snowshoeing, wildlife tracking, shotgun and pistol shooting, muzzleloading, archery, indoor rock climbing, ice fishing, maple sugaring, campfire cooking, fly tying and more.
