Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Monday, April 10, 2017 Last update:
6:18 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Fisherman’s Academy is designed to keep young fishermen in school
William Brown’s headstone arrives
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
Historians Herb Adams and Larry Glatz get a look at William Brown's headstone for the first time.
Posted
April 10, 2017,
at
6:17 a.m.
Related stories
Auto Draft
More videos
Fisherman’s Academy is designed to keep young fishermen in school
‘A really great idea’: Alfond Foundation likes supporting Husson
Husson gets $4 million pledge to help add building to campus
How to make goat’s milk soap
What is chess? Chess is … challenging.
Bangor print shop still using 1800s technology, and thriving
Anglers flock to popular fishing spot for opening day
Bangor’s former Circuit City getting knocked down
Making the perfect pasta dish
1-minute hike: Long Cove Headwaters Preserve in Searsport
This central Maine coop has been shipping seeds for 40 years
Why this Maine artist’s best work always gets torn apart
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Ashland man indicted in connection with drug death
Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
Hike for Homeless a ‘great way to help out the community’
State police investigating break-in at New Limerick store
Pepsi’s ad failure underscores the brand’s identity crisis
Our relationship to money often has more to do with emotions than math
Karma, precedent and the nuclear option
There can be no compromise over mining rules that threaten Maine’s water
Island Preschool Builds Confidence with Outdoor Play
Pitching, clutch hitting help UMaine baseball take two of three from Hartford
Ex-UMaine star guides Denver to eighth national hockey title
Capitals stay hot with win over Bruins
Challenging Souadabscook race provides paddlers with testy Kenduskeag tuneup
Late rally pushes Red Sox past Tigers
SPEAKING ORGANICALLY
Proposed Maine bill could lead to beach erosion
SLOWER TRAFFIC
A Great Country Needs a Great Train System
DOUBLE DUTCH PLUS THREE
How holding hands can be a powerful symbol
THE FROZEN CHOSEN
Island Preschool Builds Confidence with Outdoor Play
RECOVERY ROCKS
Life Hack: How to get out of your own way
Making soap from scratch a wholesome alternative to storebought
How holding hands can be a powerful symbol
8 of My Absolutely Favorite Freebies
Are we holographic yet?
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
My Secret Maine
Cycling continues to be the cheapest form of health insurance
Cycling continues to be the cheapest form of health insurance
Peter Peter Portland Eater at BDN
Chinese food that continues to impress found here
Chinese food that continues to impress found here
BDN Portland
The seafood-flavored gelato shop mystery has been solved
The seafood-flavored gelato shop mystery has been solved
Maine Mommy Musings
Terrible truths about traveling with a toddler
Terrible truths about traveling with a toddler
Urban Eye
This nautical-themed Portland cocktail joint has a secret entrance to a second bar
This nautical-themed Portland cocktail joint has a secret entrance to a second bar
Bennett There Done That
A snowstorm is actually a great time to go camping in Maine
A snowstorm is actually a great time to go camping in Maine
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus