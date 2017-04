Previous video: « Jude Lamb storyteller

What to expect at the Kenduskeag race this weekend

The 51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, held annually on the third weekend of April, is the largest paddling event in New England and one of the largest in the country. Hosted by the Bangor Department of Parks & Recreation, the 16.5 mile race begins in the Town of Kenduskeag and ends near the confluence of the Penobscot River in downtown Bangor. Here's what to expect.