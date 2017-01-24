Previous video:
«

Watch the surf pound the rocks at Portland Head Light

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Offshore wind gusts of almost 40 mph drove waves against the rocks at the foot of Portland Headlight in Cape Elizabeth on Tuesday morning. Precipitation and windy conditions are expected to last into Wednesday.
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.

