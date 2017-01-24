Watch the surf pound the rocks at Portland Head Light
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
Offshore wind gusts of almost 40 mph drove waves against the rocks at the foot of Portland Headlight in Cape Elizabeth on Tuesday morning. Precipitation and windy conditions are expected to last into Wednesday.
Posted Jan. 24, 2017, at 1:35 p.m.
