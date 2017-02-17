Previous video:
University of Maine at Machias to enter partnership with Orono

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Over the past five years, the University of Maine at Machias has seen a 20 percent decline in enrollment, down to about 745 students.  UMM interim president Sue Huseman came out of retirement last May to lead the school through the transition that will bring it under the wing of UMaine.  Under the proposed partnership, UMM would eliminate their president’s position and replace it with an executive dean that would work under the president of the Orono campus, but still serve as the campus administrator. University and system officials say that students and faculty shouldn’t notice much of a change with the partnership.  Huseman wants people to understand the changes and not be fearful. "We are still who we are," Huseman said.
Posted Feb. 17, 2017, at 9:56 a.m.

