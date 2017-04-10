Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Monday, April 10, 2017 Last update:
11:03 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Brave Yankee Boys
Turning acorns into flour
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Ashley Conti
, BDN Staff
A group of friends gathered at Jim Merkel's home in Belfast to process acorns into a nutty flour.
Posted
April 10, 2017,
at
10:45 a.m.
Related stories
VIDEO
: Bumper crop leads to acorn flour production for Belfast friends
More videos
Brave Yankee Boys
Powder Monkey
William Brown’s headstone arrives
Fisherman’s Academy is designed to keep young fishermen in school
‘A really great idea’: Alfond Foundation likes supporting Husson
Husson gets $4 million pledge to help add building to campus
How to make goat’s milk soap
What is chess? Chess is … challenging.
Bangor print shop still using 1800s technology, and thriving
Anglers flock to popular fishing spot for opening day
Bangor’s former Circuit City getting knocked down
Making the perfect pasta dish
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
Ashland man indicted in connection with drug death
Ellsworth man arrested after standoff at woman’s home
County man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from crash
State police investigating break-in at New Limerick store
One treated for gas poisoning in Scarborough gym leak
Pepsi’s ad failure underscores the brand’s identity crisis
Our relationship to money often has more to do with emotions than math
Karma, precedent and the nuclear option
There can be no compromise over mining rules that threaten Maine’s water
Mike Thibodeau rises above Maine’s ‘Tough Guy Right’
Ex-UMaine star guides Denver to eighth national hockey title
Late rally pushes Red Sox past Tigers
Fans on Basketball Officials: Make up your Minds Already!
Thomas leads Celtics past Hornets
Austin Theriault Survives Tough ARCA Race at Nashville Speedway
SPEAKING ORGANICALLY
Proposed Maine bill could lead to beach erosion
THE BDN BUZZ
Quarter of miles traveled in the US by 2030 seen as driverless
STATE & CAPITOL
Senators applaud Collins effort to save filibuster but McCain calls it ‘meaningless’
DOUBLE DUTCH PLUS THREE
How holding hands can be a powerful symbol
RECOVERY ROCKS
Life Hack: How to get out of your own way
Making soap from scratch a wholesome alternative to storebought
How Portland is using its community gardens to help fight hunger
How holding hands can be a powerful symbol
How can I prevent my spouse from getting my pension during a divorce?
8 of My Absolutely Favorite Freebies
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus