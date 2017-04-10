Previous video:
Turning acorns into flour

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
A group of friends gathered at Jim Merkel's home in Belfast to process acorns into a nutty flour.
Posted April 10, 2017, at 10:45 a.m.

