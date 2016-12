Previous video: « House for homeless veterans ready to open in Searsmont

Thorndike family living the simple life

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

John Palumbo, his wife Nyla Bravesnow and their three sons Jonah, 9, Ara, 4, and Kai, 2, at their home in Thorndike. John and Nyla gave up their hectic 9 to 5 schedule about a decade ago for a simpler lifestyle in Thorndike. The couple and their three young sons live in a 432 square foot home on their eight acre farm called Many Hands Farm.