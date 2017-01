‘There’s no hiding in Haydn’: BSO cello soloist plays a sneak preview

Noreen Silver, principal cellist for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and a longtime cello instructor at both the University of Maine and in private lessons, will play with the orchestra F.J. Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major at the BSO’s upcoming Jan. 22 concert in Orono — a piece that, as she says, leaves the musician very much exposed to the listener.