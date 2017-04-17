Classifieds
|
Real Estate
|
Jobs
|
Autos
|
Public Notices
|
Special Sections
|
Deals & Coupons
News and weather for:
[change]
Video
Monday, April 17, 2017 Last update:
8 a.m.
News
|
The Point
|
Business
|
Next
|
Sports
|
Outdoors
|
Homestead
|
Food
|
Events
|
Opinion
|
Obituaries
|
Maine Focus
News from your community:
State
|
Aroostook
|
Augusta
|
Bangor
|
Down East
|
Hancock
|
Lewiston-Auburn
|
Mid-Maine
|
Midcoast
|
Penobscot
|
Piscataquis
|
Portland
Previous video:
«
Paddlers take on the 51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
The statue Portland’s public art committee didn’t want turns 10
Print
Email
Share
Tweet
By
Troy R. Bennett
, BDN Staff
A decade ago, when Sea Dogs owner Dan Burke tried to give this statue to the city, it said, thanks but no thanks.
Posted
April 17, 2017,
at
6:15 a.m.
More videos
Paddlers take on the 51st Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
What to expect at the Kenduskeag race this weekend
Jude Lamb storyteller
No more public money needed, Stored Solar says
Anthony Sanborn Jr. granted release on bail
Dakota the dog gets a last-minute reprieve
‘I’m sorry’: Enfield man apologizes to theft victims
Our Katahdin sees interest in Millinocket mill site
Stabbing motivations still a mystery, judge says
Judge refuses to spare life of Dakota, dog pardoned by LePage
1-minute hike: Dorr Mountain in Acadia National Park
Turning acorns into flour
SEE COMMENTS →
News
Blogs
Living
Sports
Opinion
There’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forests
Bangor police investigating shooting on Ohio Street
Body found in woods near Brewer Wal-Mart, police say
Protesters rally in Bangor to demand that Trump release his tax returns
Immigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrants
My love letter to the state of Maine
Maine Democratic Party tries to play victim after laughing at suicide joke
Trump’s Great Reversal — for now
Passover and Easter Bring Out the Best in our Island Community
The Bannon Bunny
UMaine baseball outslugs Manhattan in twinbill sweep
UMaine softball completes sweep of Stony Brook
Maine native breaks own record at BAA 5K road race
Senators rally past Bruins to win in OT
High School Baseball 2017: Pitch Counts Create a New Ballgame
#MAINE
There’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forests
BDN PORTLAND
The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
RECOVERY ROCKS
Living, loving, and letting go
LANCE DUTSON
This issue is on every voter’s mind, and it’s what Maine needs more than anything
PARLEZ-VOUS AMERICAN?
“The Hour is Critical” – Franco-Americans in the Great War
“The Hour is Critical” – Franco-Americans in the Great War
Clifton James, sheriff in James Bond films, dies at 96
Linda Hopkins, Tony Award-winning singer with ‘raw gospel power,’ dies at 92
The cutest holiday of the year
Blogs
Be a BDN blogger
|
Browse BDN blogs
BDN Portland
The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
The Portland statue criticized for being too white almost crushed its creator
Peter Peter Portland Eater at BDN
Waterfront eatery makes solid seafood with an occasional twist
Waterfront eatery makes solid seafood with an occasional twist
Urban Eye
What happened to Dispatch Magazine?
What happened to Dispatch Magazine?
My Secret Maine
Cycling continues to be the cheapest form of health insurance
Cycling continues to be the cheapest form of health insurance
Maine Mommy Musings
Terrible truths about traveling with a toddler
Terrible truths about traveling with a toddler
Bennett There Done That
A snowstorm is actually a great time to go camping in Maine
A snowstorm is actually a great time to go camping in Maine
Bangor Daily News
Archives
News
Business
Sports
Outdoors
Homestead
TV Listings
Obituaries
Things to Do
Custom Publications
Weather
Storm Cancellations
About Us
BDN History
BDN 120 Years
Contact Us
Purchase Photos
Newspapers in Education
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscribe
Subscribe to the BDN
Create BDN Maine Account
Manage Your Account
Newsletter Sign-up
RSS
Sales and Marketing
Online Advertising and Digital Marketing Solutions
Online Advertising Staff Directory
Print Advertising
Print Advertising Staff Directory
Classifieds
Custom Publications and The Weekly
Creative Services-Guide to Sending Files
BDN Maine Events on Facebook
On Facebook
The Bangor Daily News
Midcoast
Portland
Aroostook
Downeast
Hancock
Katahdin and Lincoln Lakes Region
Food
Outdoors
Maine Families
BDN Blogs
Editorial and Opinion
Maine Sports
High School Sports
On Twitter
@bangordailynews
@bdnpolitics
@bdnmaineblogs
@bdnmainefocus