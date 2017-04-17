Previous video:
«

The statue Portland’s public art committee didn’t want turns 10

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
A decade ago, when Sea Dogs owner Dan Burke tried to give this statue to the city, it said, thanks but no thanks.
Posted April 17, 2017, at 6:15 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. There’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forestsThere’s a new coyote-wolf hybrid appearing in Maine’s forests
  2. Bangor police investigating shooting on Ohio StreetBangor police investigating shooting on Ohio Street
  3. Body found in woods near Brewer Wal-Mart, police say
  4. Protesters rally in Bangor to demand that Trump release his tax returnsProtesters rally in Bangor to demand that Trump release his tax returns
  5. Immigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrantsImmigrants fear rough waters after federal agents arrest Maine immigrants

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs