Despite hardships, Maine restaurant owner strives to help others, raise money for charity

The Red Barn is a restaurant where the food seems almost incidental, no matter how delicious. In the last few years, owner Laura Benedict, 51, has turned the joint she affectionately calls “a chicken shack” into a charitable powerhouse, raising more than $2 million for good causes such as Honor Flight Maine and graduation festivities for various local high schools.