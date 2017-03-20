Previous video:
«
Next video:
»

The Portland mayor who got a boulevard named after him

By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
We have Portland Mayor James Phinney Baxter for the Western and Eastern Proms as well as Baxter Boulevard.
Posted March 20, 2017, at 6:16 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Quarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine historyQuarries in France reveal an often forgotten part of Maine history
  2. Collins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegationCollins says Trump owes country explanation for wiretap allegation
  3. Jogger found dead in Holden
  4. Crews douse fire at former Verso paper mill
  5. Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90Chuck Berry, wild man of rock who helped define its rebellious spirit, dies at 90

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs