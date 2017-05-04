Previous video:
The fiddler of fiery tunes

By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff
The “Ancient Fiddler” is an affectionate nickname for Ruth Grierson, who at 89-years-old maintains the playing schedule of a musician half her age.
Posted May 04, 2017, at 1 a.m.

