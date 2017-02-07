Previous video:
«

Survivors talk about fatal apartment fire in Palmyra

By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff
The survivors of a fatal apartment fire talk about the blaze that destroyed the building and claimed the lives of two people.
Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 4:23 p.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Social media comments cause school cancellation in HowlandSocial media comments cause school cancellation in Howland
  4. How $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHSHow $13M in unlawful spending took shape in Mary Mayhew’s DHHS
  5. Woman accused of trying to sell heroin at Winterport storeWoman accused of trying to sell heroin at Winterport store