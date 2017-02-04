Previous video:
«

Spending the winter in a tiny home

By Gabor Degre, BDN Staff
Spending the winter in a tiny home
Posted Feb. 04, 2017, at 7:44 a.m.
Last modified Feb. 04, 2017, at 8:10 a.m.

More videos

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s footballA grieving family’s Super Bowl wish: Please return our late son’s football
  2. Police seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine homePolice seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine home
  3. Three Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroismThree Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroism
  4. Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at schoolDad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at school
  5. Woman to serve year in prison for stealing from elderly bank customers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs