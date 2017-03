Songbird farmers incorporate working the land into folk songs

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Johanna Davis and Adam Nordell, musicians in the popular folk music act called "Sassafras Stomp" recently returned home from playing concerts and contra dances around the country. But as spring approaches, the pair gets ready for working the land on Songbird Farm in Unity where they grow organic vegetables and grains.