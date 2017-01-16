‘Smeltin’ This Saturday Night’

Previous video:
By Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff
A group of friends have some fun fishing for smelt on the frozen Cathance River in Bowdoinham to a backing soundtrack by the Half Moon Jug Band.
Posted Jan. 16, 2017, at 8:47 a.m.

