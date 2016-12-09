Previous video:
Small-scale farmers expand to wholesale with help of yearlong program

By Ashley Conti, BDN Staff
To help small-scale farmers across expand the range of venues they sell their products in, the Maine Farmland Trust offers a yearlong program focusing on helping farmers and producers figure out how to expand their business and make the adjustments necessary for tapping into wholesale markets. Copper Tail Farm used the program to help bring its goat milk products to a bigger audience.
Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 6:41 a.m.

