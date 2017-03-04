Previous video:
SkillsUSA Maine Competition held today at United Technologies Center in Bangor

By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.  The SkillsUSA Maine Championships is the state-level competition for high school and college students enrolled in trade, technical, and skilled service instructional programs including allied health occupations. The State Championship was held in Bangor and was hosted at United Technologies Center and Eastern Maine Community College.
