Skating on wild ice in Maine

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Hailee Dearborn, 9, and her sister Ashlyn, 6, enjoy skating with friends in the woods near their Dedham home. When conditions are just right, the low lying area fills with water and freezes creating the perfect wild ice skating rink.