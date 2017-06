Previous video: « Zinke visits Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

Rachel Borch describes rabid raccoon attack

By Linda Coan O'Kresik , Special to the BDN

Rachel Borch, 21, was recently attacked by a rabid raccoon while jogging on a familiar, overgrown trail near her home in Hope. The raccoon lunged at her and bit her on the thumb, not letting go. Borch drowned the animal in a puddle.